Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

