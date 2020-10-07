Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 183.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Shares of ITW opened at $196.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

