Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.