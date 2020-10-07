Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

