Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 602.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,413 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth $357,000.

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28.

