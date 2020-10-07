Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $807,000 Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,203 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $1,861,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,090.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 69,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $37.56.

