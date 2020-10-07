Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $992,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

