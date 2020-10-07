Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,486 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

