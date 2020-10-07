Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after buying an additional 230,324 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 394,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 114,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHML opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

