Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in 3M by 7.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 717.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 58,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in 3M by 19.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average is $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

