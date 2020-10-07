Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 754.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

