Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 48,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $310.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

