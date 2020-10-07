Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.31% of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,249,000.

Shares of OGIG stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

