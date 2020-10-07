Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

