Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

