Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $372,607.32 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 390.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

