Cedric Pech Sells 597 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $138,641.31. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50.

MDB stock opened at $246.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.81. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $258.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in MongoDB by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MongoDB by 3,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.14.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

