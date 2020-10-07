Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $423.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth about $1,819,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.