Christopher R. Loose Sells 8,000 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $150,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FREQ opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.72. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,828,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.