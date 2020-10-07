Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Cineplex stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

