Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.63% from the company’s previous close.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $305.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$34.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.74.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

