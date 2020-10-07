Citigroup Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $225.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $217.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day moving average is $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

