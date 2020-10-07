Citizens Financial Services Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.88 Per Share (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services Inc (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.88 per share for the year.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.42. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

