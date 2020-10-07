Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9,379.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

