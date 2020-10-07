Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) versus Ascendia Brands (NYSE:ASCBQ) Critical Analysis

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Ascendia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 16.13% 559.34% 16.75% Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Ascendia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Ascendia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $15.69 billion 4.24 $2.37 billion $2.83 27.40 Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendia Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colgate-Palmolive and Ascendia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 2 4 6 0 2.33 Ascendia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus price target of $75.82, indicating a potential downside of 2.22%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Ascendia Brands.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Ascendia Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners. The company also provides home care products comprising dishwashing detergents, household cleaners, and fabric conditioners; pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Elta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The company markets and sells its oral, personal, and home care products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors; and pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and e-commerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ascendia Brands Company Profile

Ascendia Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded health and beauty care products. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamliton, NJ.

