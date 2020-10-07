Sidoti Boosts Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $50.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

CMCO traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 1,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 347,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

