Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Comcast by 9.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Comcast by 9.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.