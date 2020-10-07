Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

ELP stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $869.92 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the second quarter valued at about $17,525,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 10,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 154,494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the second quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 193.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

