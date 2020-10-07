Comparing Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) & Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD)

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digirad and Electromed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad $114.18 million 0.11 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Electromed $32.47 million 2.36 $4.16 million $0.47 18.98

Electromed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digirad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Digirad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Digirad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Digirad and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digirad presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given Digirad’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digirad is more favorable than Electromed.

Profitability

This table compares Digirad and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad -5.19% -1.40% -0.32% Electromed 12.82% 14.48% 13.01%

Volatility and Risk

Digirad has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electromed beats Digirad on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

