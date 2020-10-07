Comparing Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Omeros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Omeros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 8 7 0 2.38 Omeros 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $73.15, suggesting a potential upside of 61.49%. Omeros has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 101.26%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals 13.81% 10.27% 5.30% Omeros -107.65% N/A -72.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Omeros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals $1.12 billion 5.64 $303.26 million $2.08 21.78 Omeros $111.81 million 5.17 -$84.49 million ($0.96) -11.04

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Omeros. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ionis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats Omeros on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. It is involved in developing neurology products that include IONIS-HTTRx for Huntington's diseases; and IONIS-SOD1Rx and IONIS-C9Rx for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases. The company is also developing severe and rare disease products, such as WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome; WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial partial lipodystrophy; AKCEA-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; and IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity, IONIS-PKKRx/IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema, and IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis. In addition, its cardio metabolic and renal drugs include AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx for cardio metabolic disorders, IONIS-FXIRx for clotting disorders, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx for cardiovascular diseases, and IONIS-DGAT2Rx for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; IONIS-AGT-LRX for the treatment of resistant hyper tension; and IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders and IONIS-AZ4-2.5-LRx for cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company develops products for oncology that include IONIS-AR-2.5Rx and danvatirsen for cancers; and IONIS-HBVRx and IONIS-HBV-LRx for hepatitis b virus infection, and IONIS-FB-LRx for compliment meditated disease, and IONIS-JBI1-2.5Rx for gastrointestinal autoimmune diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopath, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat lupus nephritis and other renal diseases. Its clinical programs also consists of PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-3 (OMS906) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders; MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Further, its preclinical programs include G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform, including GPR174, GPR151, GPR161, and other Class A orphan GPCRs for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular (CV), musculoskeletal, and other disorders; and antibody platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

