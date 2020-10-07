Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International makes up approximately 2.1% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.38% of Compass Minerals International worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 564.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after buying an additional 750,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 149.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 224,761 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 395,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 148,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.