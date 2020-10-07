Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.00.

NYSE:STZ opened at $180.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average is $171.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,507,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after buying an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

