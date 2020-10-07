Contrasting Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) & Its Competitors

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 218 977 1843 87 2.58

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$50.87 million -2.03 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.40 billion $67.03 million 10.03

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -58.02% -6.41% -3.76%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 5.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.