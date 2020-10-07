Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) & Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) Financial Comparison

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copart has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Copart 0 5 4 0 2.44

Consolidated Water presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Copart has a consensus price target of $93.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.90%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Copart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Copart shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Consolidated Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Copart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water N/A -6.01% -0.20% Copart 31.73% 27.68% 19.50%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A Copart $2.21 billion 11.73 $699.91 million $2.57 42.68

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Summary

Copart beats Consolidated Water on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

