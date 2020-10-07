CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) (ASX:CUP) Insider Acquires A$29,370.00 in Stock

CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$29,370.00 ($20,978.57).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 20,000 shares of CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$19,200.00 ($13,714.29).

On Monday, September 7th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 18,810 shares of CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$18,264.51 ($13,046.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.89 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.97.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) Company Profile

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

