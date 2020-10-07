Craig Hallum Increases Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $70.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $60.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,208.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $926,554. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $125,934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $9,422,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $16,057,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $12,624,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

