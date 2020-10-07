Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $505.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $499.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.76. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $264.57 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.93.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,486 shares of company stock worth $106,890,169 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

