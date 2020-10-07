Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,693,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,307,000 after purchasing an additional 509,061 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,770.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 98,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,162,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,658,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

