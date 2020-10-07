Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of -260.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

