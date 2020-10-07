Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 468 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.47.

BABA opened at $292.39 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $779.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

