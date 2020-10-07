Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,184 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

NYSE RTX opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

