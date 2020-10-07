CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRHM. TheStreet downgraded CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

CRHM stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

