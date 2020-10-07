Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

Research analysts at BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $87.72 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 190.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.