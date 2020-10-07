Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.70 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $105.12.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $5,550,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 22,845 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,950,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,895.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

