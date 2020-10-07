Critical Analysis: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) versus Boxlight (NYSE:BOXL)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education -8.11% 9.45% 5.19% Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49%

Risk and Volatility

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 4.12, meaning that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 180.70%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.05 billion 1.29 -$85.33 million $2.28 11.44 Boxlight $33.03 million 2.92 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.16

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adtalem Global Education. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adtalem Global Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boxlight beats Adtalem Global Education on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

