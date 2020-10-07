Critical Analysis: Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) & SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boc Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.16 $4.11 billion N/A N/A SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.09 billion 0.86 $232.99 million N/A N/A

Boc Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Boc Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boc Hong Kong and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boc Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 21.55% 14.03% 1.03%

Summary

Boc Hong Kong beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boc Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

