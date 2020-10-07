Critical Comparison: Aphria (APHA) versus Its Competitors

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aphria alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aphria and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 359 406 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $9.47, suggesting a potential upside of 92.90%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 111.91%. Given Aphria’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -44.64 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 0.97

Aphria’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.