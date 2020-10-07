Critical Comparison: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) & China Power Equipment (NYSE:CPQQ)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and China Power Equipment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $786.19 million 3.29 -$304.41 million ($2.01) -9.72 China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Power Equipment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and China Power Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -27.53% N/A -14.67% China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bloom Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bloom Energy and China Power Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43 China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.61, suggesting a potential downside of 35.42%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats China Power Equipment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company serves banking and financial services, cloud services, technology and data centers, communications and media, consumer packaged goods and consumables, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and utilities industries. It primarily operates in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About China Power Equipment

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

