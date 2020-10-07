Critical Contrast: Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) vs. SYSCO (OTCMKTS:SYY)

Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) and SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Elamex SA de CV and SYSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elamex SA de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A SYSCO 0 4 8 0 2.67

SYSCO has a consensus target price of $70.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.62%. Given SYSCO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SYSCO is more favorable than Elamex SA de CV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of SYSCO shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of Elamex SA de CV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SYSCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elamex SA de CV and SYSCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SYSCO $52.89 billion 0.62 $215.48 million $2.01 32.17

SYSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Elamex SA de CV.

Risk and Volatility

Elamex SA de CV has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SYSCO has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elamex SA de CV and SYSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A SYSCO 0.41% 50.53% 5.07%

Summary

SYSCO beats Elamex SA de CV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elamex SA de CV Company Profile

Elamex SA de CV engages in candy manufacturing, and nut processing and packaging in the United States and Mexico. It produces sugar candies, such as starlight mints, orange slices, spice drops, jelly beans, and gummies. The company also processes packaged nuts, including pecans, walnuts, and almonds; and bulk foodservice items, such as sunflower seeds and trail mixes. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for food products; and warehousing and logistics services. Further, the company engages in real estate holdings in Mexico. It sells sugar candies through grocery, drug, mass merchant, food service, and convenience channels; and markets and distributes packaged nuts to foodservice and retail markets. The company serves restaurants, healthcare facilities, hotels, schools, and colleges. Elamex SA de CV was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas. It has operations in Mexico and the United States. The company has a distribution center in El Paso, Texas.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of February 25, 2019, it operated 330 distribution facilities worldwide. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

