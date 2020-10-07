CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Shares of CUBE opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

